Amy Poehler's MOXIE Casts its Leads

According to Deadline, Amy Poehler's next directorial project, "Moxie," has found its leads in Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai. The film, adapted by Tamara Chestna, is based on Jennifer Mathieu's novel.

The film tells the story of a girl (Robinson) from a small town who is inspired by her mother's Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school

Poehler recently produced "Russian Doll." She is known for starring on "Parks and Recreation" and for her time on "Saturday Night Live."

Robinson will star in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women. She was recently seen on "Utopia." Tsai made her screen debut in "Legion" on FX.

Read the original story on Deadline.





