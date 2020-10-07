Americares Airlift Benefit Livestream Raises Over $1.8 Million

Tony Goldwyn and Jackie Cruz hosted the event.

The Americares Airlift Benefit Livestream on Oct. 3, raised more than $1.8 million for the health-focused relief and development organization's programs worldwide. Actor, Director, Producer and Americares board member Tony Goldwyn and Actor and Musician Jackie Cruz co-hosted the special one-hour event.

"We are so grateful for the continued support and generosity of our partners," said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. "The funds raised will support Americares ongoing health programs and allow us to prepare for and rapidly respond to future emergencies."

The annual benefit celebrates the organization's life-changing health programs in more than 90 countries and the health workers and partners who make them happen. This year's fundraiser honored frontline health workers-the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic-and took Americares supporters on a unique virtual journey to see the organization's work in Colombia, Jordan, Liberia, Malawi, the Philippines and the United States.

Americares supports more than 4,000 health centers worldwide with transformative health projects and donations of medicine and medical supplies. Americares is currently responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in 24 countries, providing critically needed protective gear, training and emotional support for frontline health workers to ensure they can continue their lifesaving work. To date, Americares has provided 270 tons of critically needed supplies-11 million masks, gowns, gloves and disinfectants-for health workers worldwide.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta presented the Bob and Leila Macauley Humanitarian Spirit Award to five health workers who represent the world's 60 million health workers-a courageous, skilled and dedicated workforce saving lives and creating healthier futures all around the world.

This year's honorees are:

Dr. Jean Kenes Eloy, medical director of the Saint Rock Health Foundation in Haiti for protecting his community against COVID-19;

Dr. Maria Mayumi Briones Gillana in the Philippines for her volunteer work with the Americares Emergency Medical Team providing health care to disaster survivors in poverty;

Miguel Marrero Medina, PhD, MPH, Americares mental health and psychosocial support program manager for his dedication to helping Hurricane Maria and earthquake survivors in Puerto Rico;

JayVon Muhammad, CEO of SWLA Center for Health Services in Lake Charles, La., for establishing her clinic as a disaster relief HUB for an underserved community in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura;

and Nizamuddin Abdul Karim Sheikh, a community health volunteer in Mumbai, India, for encouraging his neighbors in the slums of Mumbai to seek medical care from Americares Mobile Health Centers.

The Americares Airlift Benefit Livestream also featured special appearances by Actor, Director, Producer and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star Melissa Joan Hart, "Terminator: Dark Fate" star Natalia Reyes and CNN Anchor and National Correspondent and Americares board member Erica Hill, along with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE SUPERSTARS Mustafa Ali, Lacey Evans, Zelina Vega and Xavier Woods.

Goldwyn and his wife, Production Designer and Americares Free Clinics board member Jane Musky, co-chaired the successful fundraiser along with James and Roberta Conroy, Francine and John Katsoudas and Joy and Dr. Eric Weintz.

Photo Credit: Americares

