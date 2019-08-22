Amazon Prime Video to Premiere Season Three of GOLIATH on October 4

Amazon Studios announced today that Season Three of Goliath, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe-winner Billy Bob Thornton, will premiere Friday, October 4, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch the season three trailer below!

This season, the unexpected death of an old friend leads Billy McBride (Thornton) to take a case in the drought-stricken Central Valley where he comes face-to-face with a new Goliath: a billionaire rancher (Dennis Quaid) and his sister (Amy Brenneman). As Billy and his team pursue the truth, old enemies and personal demons resurface, forcing him to confront his own mortality. Goliath also stars Nina Arianda (Stan & Ollie) as Patty Solis-Papagian, Tania Raymonde (Cliffs of Freedom) as Brittany Gold, Diana Hopper (Bit) as Denise McBride, Ana de la Reguera (Narcos) as Marisol Silva, and Julie Brister (Review) as Marva Jefferson. Acclaimed guest stars set to join the series this season include: Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow), Brenneman (The Leftovers), Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Beau Bridges (Homeland), Griffin Dunne (House of Lies), Sherilyn Fenn (Twin Peaks: The Return), Shamier Anderson (Destroyer), Julia Jones (Westworld), Leslie Grossman (American Horror Story), Graham Greene (Wind River) and Illeana Douglas (Grace of My Heart)

Goliath is executive produced by Lawrence Trilling (Parenthood), Geyer Kosinski (Fargo), and Jennifer Ames & Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire).

Prime members can stream Seasons One and Two of Goliath exclusively via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices, including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at www.amazon.com/GoliathTV. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.





