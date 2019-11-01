Amazon Original HUNTERS Debuts Tease for Upcoming Series

Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele and led by legendary Academy Award-winner Al Pacino, Hunters follows a diverse band of NAZI HUNTERS living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. The series also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

Hunters, produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by David Weil (Moonfall), who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld (The Twilight Zone, Lorena) from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick (Prison Break); Tom Lesinski (Mr. Mercedes) from Sonar Entertainment.





Related Articles View More TV Stories