Amazon Music to Debut KAMASI WASHINGTON LIVE AT THE APOLLO THEATER on Feb. 6
In partnership with Amazon Music, Kamasi Washington will unveil a new film, Kamasi Washington Live at The Apollo Theater, this Thursday, February 6 via Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Michael Garber and recorded at Washington's February 2019 headline show at the iconic theater, features Washington performing songs from his critically acclaimed releases The Epic, Harmony of Difference and Heaven and Earth alongside his much lauded band The Next Step and guests including DJ Battlecat and vocalist Dwight Trible. Intimate shots of Washington preparing for the show and visiting Harlem landmarks are throughout, offering insight into the tremendous artist's process.
"The Bombshell's Waltz," a previously unheard work, also debuts today only on Amazon Music. Originally recorded for Washington's early, self-released album The Proclamation in 2007 but never widely distributed or streamed, the composition is now available on Amazon Music and newly mastered for Ultra HD on Amazon Music HD.
"Playing at the Apollo Theater is one of the greatest honors that a musician can have," says Washington. "When I walked down 125th Street from my hotel in Harlem and saw my name on the marquee I almost couldn't believe it. To be a part of that prestigious group of brilliant musical minds was truly humbling for me. To say that night was one of the most amazingly special nights of my life is a grave understatement. I'm so happy and thankful to be able to share this moment with people all over the world. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did!"
"It's an immense honor for us to share Kamasi Washington's momentous concert at the Apollo Theater with the world, and also give our customers the opportunity to hear an early gem like 'The Bombshell's Waltz,'" said Stephen Brower with Artist Relations at Amazon Music. "We started Amazon Originals with the goal of bringing artists' creative visions to life while providing our customers with new, unique musical experiences. To be able to work with an artist like Kamasi, who truly represents the vanguard of music today, and document an historic performance in an historic venue is a prime example of what makes this program so special."
The release caps off a triumphant run for Washington, whose albums The Epic and Heaven and Earth were heralded as two of the best of the last decade by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Vice, Stereogum and many more. In recent years As Told To G/D Thyself-a short film companion to Heaven and Earth-debuted at Sundance to critical praise, Washington's EP Harmony of Difference-an EP inspired by the musical concept of counterpoint-debuted as an original work for the 2017 Whitney Biennial, The Epic garnered the inaugural American Music Prize, and he has toured the world over, playing to sold out crowds across the globe. Washington has collaborated and shared stages with Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, Herbie Hancock and many more.
Amazon Music listeners can find "The Bombshell's Waltz" on The Pocket, Amazon Music's playlist featuring today's jazz heroes and trailblazers. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Kamasi Washington" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.
Kamasi Washington is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer born and raised in Los Angeles.
KAMASI WASHINGTON LIVE AT THE APOLLO THEATER
MUSICIANS
Kamasi Washington: Tenor Saxophone
Rickey Washington: Flute and Soprano Saxophone
Ryan Porter: Trombone
Brandon Coleman: Keyboards
Ronald Bruner Jr: Drums
Tony Austin: Drums
Miles Mosley: Bass
Patrice Quinn: Vocals
Kahlil Cummings: Percussion
Allakoi Peete: Percussion
Cameron Graves: Keyboard
Igmar Thomas: Trumpet
Dwight Trible: Vocals
DJ Battlecat: Turntables
DIRECTED BY
Michael Garber
PRODUCED BY
Banch Abegaze
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER
Kamasi Washington
Banch Abegaze
ASSOCIATE PRODUCER AND INTERVIEWER
Timmhotep Aku
EDITED BY
Jon Leone
Michael Garber
COLORIST
Na Thirakomen
CONCERT SHOT BY
Winston Case
Will Colby
Jake Denicola
Jim Larson
Jon Leone
Drew Levine
JIB SHOT BY
Black Dog Jibs
SUPER 8MM FOOTAGE BY
Nesanet Abegaze
16MM PHOTOGRAPHY BY
Yoonha Park
INTERVIEWS SHOT BY
Jon Leone
Yoonha Park
FIELD RECORDING AND MIX BY
Jeff Curtin
TECHNICAL CREW FOR KAMASI WASHINGTON
Russell Elevado: Recording and Mixing Engineer
Alex Proctor: Recording Engineer
Raymond McKinley: Front of House Audio Engineer
Keiko Takeda: Monitor Audio Engineer
WARDROBE AND STYLING FOR KAMASI WASHINGTON
Tiffany Wright
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS FOR AMAZON MUSIC
Stephen Brower and Sean Hallarman
AMAZON MUSIC
Steve Boom
Nathan Brackett
Jessica Charlton
Craig Chosiad
Alex Luke
Dan McCarroll
Ryan Redington
David Stuart
KAMASI WASHINGTON TEAM
Manager: Banch Abegaze
Day-to-Day Manager: Adam Blain
ICM Agents: Mitch Blackman and Kevin Jergenson
Business Manager: Sumby Kuti
PR: Carla Sacks and Reid Kutrow / Sacks & Co.
Attorney: Renee Karalian, Esq.
Music Publisher: Dave Ayers / Big Deal Music LLC
Creative Director: Nesanet Abegaze
Designer: Sandy Yang
Tour Managers: Adam Blain and Nigel Glasgow
LABEL FOR KAMASI WASHINGTON
Young Turks / Beggars Group
Caius Pawson
Stephen Campbell
Gabe Spierer
Claire Taylor
Mattis With
WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE FOLLOWING INTERVIEW LOCATIONS FOR THEIR GENEROSITY
The Harlem Flophouse
Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market
Minton's Playhouse
The National Jazz Museum in Harlem
Revolution Books
Ruby's Vintage Harlem