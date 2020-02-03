Amazon Music to Debut KAMASI WASHINGTON LIVE AT THE APOLLO THEATER on Feb. 6

In partnership with Amazon Music, Kamasi Washington will unveil a new film, Kamasi Washington Live at The Apollo Theater, this Thursday, February 6 via Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Michael Garber and recorded at Washington's February 2019 headline show at the iconic theater, features Washington performing songs from his critically acclaimed releases The Epic, Harmony of Difference and Heaven and Earth alongside his much lauded band The Next Step and guests including DJ Battlecat and vocalist Dwight Trible. Intimate shots of Washington preparing for the show and visiting Harlem landmarks are throughout, offering insight into the tremendous artist's process.

"The Bombshell's Waltz," a previously unheard work, also debuts today only on Amazon Music. Originally recorded for Washington's early, self-released album The Proclamation in 2007 but never widely distributed or streamed, the composition is now available on Amazon Music and newly mastered for Ultra HD on Amazon Music HD.

"Playing at the Apollo Theater is one of the greatest honors that a musician can have," says Washington. "When I walked down 125th Street from my hotel in Harlem and saw my name on the marquee I almost couldn't believe it. To be a part of that prestigious group of brilliant musical minds was truly humbling for me. To say that night was one of the most amazingly special nights of my life is a grave understatement. I'm so happy and thankful to be able to share this moment with people all over the world. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did!"

"It's an immense honor for us to share Kamasi Washington's momentous concert at the Apollo Theater with the world, and also give our customers the opportunity to hear an early gem like 'The Bombshell's Waltz,'" said Stephen Brower with Artist Relations at Amazon Music. "We started Amazon Originals with the goal of bringing artists' creative visions to life while providing our customers with new, unique musical experiences. To be able to work with an artist like Kamasi, who truly represents the vanguard of music today, and document an historic performance in an historic venue is a prime example of what makes this program so special."

The release caps off a triumphant run for Washington, whose albums The Epic and Heaven and Earth were heralded as two of the best of the last decade by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Vice, Stereogum and many more. In recent years As Told To G/D Thyself-a short film companion to Heaven and Earth-debuted at Sundance to critical praise, Washington's EP Harmony of Difference-an EP inspired by the musical concept of counterpoint-debuted as an original work for the 2017 Whitney Biennial, The Epic garnered the inaugural American Music Prize, and he has toured the world over, playing to sold out crowds across the globe. Washington has collaborated and shared stages with Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, Herbie Hancock and many more.

Amazon Music listeners can find "The Bombshell's Waltz" on The Pocket, Amazon Music's playlist featuring today's jazz heroes and trailblazers. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Kamasi Washington" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.

Kamasi Washington is a multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer born and raised in Los Angeles.

