Amanda Palmer Announces New Podcast 'The Art of Asking Everything'

Musician, best-selling author, TED speaker, and community leader Amanda Palmer has announced the launch of a remarkable new podcast. THE ART OF ASKING EVERYTHING premieres Tuesday, September 29 with "Bulls Is Everywhere," featuring an in-depth interview with author and activist Elizabeth Lesser, co-founder of the world renowned Omega Institute for Holistic Studies. Additional episodes will see Palmer joined by an array of equally enagaging guests, including Tim Minchin, Laura Jane Grace, Lenny Henry, Tim Ferriss, Dan Savage, Susan Cain, KT Tunstall, Tim Flannery, and many more. THE ART OF ASKING EVERYTHING will be available via iTunes and all leading podcast providers, with new episodes premiering weekly; the podcast is 100% fan supported and powered by 15,000 patrons via Palmer's official Patreon, with no corporate sponsors or restrictions on speech. Exclusive additional content - including live follow-up chats with Palmer and her guests - will be available to Patrons only; fans are invited to join the community HERE.

THE ART OF ASKING EVERYTHING sees Palmer talking to her colleagues and heroes to find out how they create art, love difficult people, work for change, and survive the worst moments of their lives. From porn stars to empathy researchers, cartoonists to climate scientists, no topic is out of bounds.

"One day in my early 40s, I looked around and realized that I occupied a very strange social space," Palmer says. "I was good friends with both doctors and porn activists, climate scientists and avant-garde writers and musicians. When I began recording these conversations, I realized that I'd accidentally created what I've always yearned for: an excuse to randomly call up really creative and compassionate people, dispense with the superficial chat, and get to the core heart-to-heart discussion about what's important in this life. Being able to create this podcast using patronage also means that I DON'T have to answer to a boss, rely on advertisement, or otherwise dilute the content of the conversation. This podcast is produced purely by me and my home-team, for my community, with no added artificial ingredients."

Among her myriad recent endeavors, Palmer recently unveiled a stunning cover of Portishead's "It's A Fire," recorded in collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/musician Rhiannon Giddens and available now exclusively via Palmer's official Bandcamp HERE. All profits will benefit Free Black University, which exists to re-distribute knowledge and act as a space of incubation for the creation of transformative knowledge in the Black community.

