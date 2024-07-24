Alyssa Edwards to Embark on 'Glitz and Giggles' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The sensational and ever-fabulous Alyssa Edwards is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated "Glitz and Giggles" tour, presented by Flip Phone Events, set to light up stages across 15 cities. Kicking off in Seattle on August 2nd, this unique drag and comedy show promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with dazzling performances and hilarious anecdotes from Alyssa's life growing up in the South.

"Glitz and Giggles" combines the best of drag artistry and stand-up comedy, showcasing Alyssa Edwards' incredible talent and charisma (and nerve and uniqueness). Fans can expect a night of jaw-dropping performances, glittering costumes, and side-splitting stories that only Alyssa can deliver. This tour is a celebration of self-expression, individuality, and the joy of drag.

Adding to the excitement, Alyssa Edwards will be competing in the upcoming Global All Stars on Paramount+ starting in August. This marks Alyssa's third appearance as a contestant on Drag Race franchises. She first captivated audiences on Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race and returned with even more fierceness on Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars in 2016. Her return to the competition is highly anticipated by fans around the world.

Alyssa Edwards is no stranger to the global stage. She has toured the world, performing for her dedicated fanbase that spans across continents. Her magnetic personality and unparalleled performances have made her a beloved figure in the drag community and beyond.

At each stop along the tour, Alyssa will be joined by an assortment of drag talent including former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Shuga Cain and Nicole Paige Brooks, and Irene "The Alien" DuBois, adding even more excitement and variety to the show.

To purchase tickets to her upcoming "Glitz and Giggles" Tour, and to be the very first in the know of all things Alyssa Edwards, visit TheAlyssaEdwards.com.

About Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards, the alter ego of Justin Johnson, is a world-renowned drag performer, choreographer, and entertainer. Known for her iconic catchphrases, dazzling performances, and magnetic personality, Alyssa has become a beloved figure in the drag community and popular culture. With a career spanning over a decade, she continues to inspire and entertain audiences around the globe.

Tour Schedule & Locations:

August 2nd, 2024: Showbox, Seattle, WA

August 3rd, 2024: The Midway, San Francisco, CA

August 9th, 2024: Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

August 11th, 2024: Stand Up Live, Phoenix, AZ

August 14th, 2024: Brea Improv, Brea, CA

August 15th, 2024: Levity Live, Oxnard, CA

August 16th, 2024: House of Blues, Dallas, TX

August 17th, 2024: GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, MI

August 18th, 2024: House of Blues, Orlando, FL

August 21st, 2024: The Howard Theatre, Washington, DC

August 22nd, 2024: Royale, Boston, MA

August 24th, 2024: Electric City, Buffalo, NY

August 25th, 2024: The Brooklyn Monarch, Brooklyn, NY

August 30th, 2024: House of Blues, New Orleans, LA

August 31st, 2024: Vibes Events Center, San Antonio, TX

