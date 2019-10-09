Allison Janney to Narrate National Geographic's EXPEDITION AMELIA

National Geographic announced today that Emmy- and Academy Award-winning actress Allison Janney will narrate its upcoming documentary special EXPEDITION AMELIA, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 20, at 8/7c. The special follows National Geographic Explorer-at-Large Dr. Robert Ballard, best known for his 1985 discovery of the Titanic shipwreck, on an ambitious expedition to solve the mystery of the disappearance of Amelia Earhart. Throughout the special, Janney guides viewers through the story of the team's extensive search for evidence as well as Earhart's legendary life and legacy.

EXPEDITION AMELIA will also premiere globally in 172 countries and 43 languages. For more information, visit https://www.natgeotvpressroom.com. Click here to view the trailer; click here to download photos from the special.

"I'm thrilled to team up with National Geographic to help tell this story of one of history's bravest and most influential women," said Janney. "Earhart's story of going against all odds to pursue her dream is just as inspirational today as it was over 80 years ago, and this story sheds new light on her life, her challenges, her triumphs and her lasting legacy as an adventurer and pioneer."

EXPEDITION AMELIA tells the story of Ballard and his team as they follow the clues that have led them to a remote island in the Pacific IN SEARCH OF evidence of Earhart's crash. The expedition, which was jointly funded by National Geographic Partners and National Geographic Society, included an extensive search across both land and sea around an isolated Pacific atoll called Nikumaroro in the Republic of Kiribati. Ballard and his team conducted the ocean search aboard EV Nautilus, owned by the Ocean Exploration Trust under the direction of Chief Operating Officer and Expedition Leader Allison Fundis and equipped with the latest in technology and scientific expertise; a team on land, led by National Geographic Society's archaeologist-in-residence, Fredrik Hiebert, investigated Earhart's potential campsite using bone-sniffing dogs, DNA sampling and good old-fashioned archaeological digging.

With new insights into Earhart's possible location and surprising and rarely told stories about the legendary aviator, the two-hour documentary offers an unparalleled look into her life and death.

"This ongoing expedition is one of the most exciting, challenging and intriguing missions of my career," said Ballard. "While we're continuing to look for answers about what happened to Earhart, our team is confident that our diligent search of the area surrounding the island has helped us decide where to look next. Earhart is an inspiration to so many young women in the world, and I'm proud that my team - which is mostly made of women, in a historically male-dominated field - has played a small role in her legacy."

EXPEDITION AMELIA is produced by National Geographic. Producer is Chad Cohen, executive producer is Christine Weber and executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment is Geoff Daniels.









