Alicia Silverstone to Reprise CLUELESS Role in New Series

Alicia Silverstone is officially set to star and executive produce a long-awaited sequel to the 1995 cult classic Clueless. According to Deadline, Silverstone will reprise her iconic role as Cher Horowitz in the series, which is being developed for Peacock. Original director Amy Heckerling will executive produce along with Robert Lawrence. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage are writing the series. In 2023, Silverstone brought Cher back to life in a Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten. However, this will be the first time she will return to the role in an official scripted sequel.

This isn't the first time a legacy continuation of the popular franchise has attempted to make its way to the screen. In 2019, a TV reboot was announced by writers Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. It was to follow the character of Dionne Davenport (originally played by Stacey Dash), but it ultimately never saw the light of day.

Amid this announcement, the musical adaptation of the film is playing on the West End at London’s Trafalgar Theatre, having just extended through 28 March 2026. The musical is written by the movie’s original writer-director, Amy Heckerling, and features new music by singer-songwriter KT Tunstall with lyrics by Glenn Slater.

The original film debuted in theaters in 1995 and starred Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Stacy Dash, Brittany Murphy, Wallace Shawn, and more. Loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma, the movie proved a fan favorite with audiences, later inspiring a spin-off series starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

