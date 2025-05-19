Alexis Bledel to Narrate New Audiobook for TUCK EVERLASTING's 50th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned actor Alexis Bledel, celebrated for her starring roles in Gilmore Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, lends her storytelling expertise to the literary world as the narrator of a special 50th Anniversary Edition of Tuck Everlasting, scheduled for release on September 2, 2025. Bledel starred in the 2002 film adaptation of this classic children’s book.

Tuck Everlasting, from Newbery Honoree Natalie Babbitt, is a captivating tale about immortality, friendship, and THE JOURNEY of growing up. This modern-day masterpiece continues to be a favorite across generations, with over 10 million copies sold.

The story poses a thought-provoking question: What if you could live forever? Young Winnie Foster discovers a hidden spring in a nearby wood and meets the Tuck family, who reveal their astonishing discovery of the spring's life-altering power. Winnie is faced with a dilemma about what to do with this knowledge, while the Tucks must decide how to handle her involvement. Meanwhile, a suspicious stranger is on THE HUNT for the Tuck family, intent on uncovering their secret.

Reflecting on her involvement, Bledel says, “It has been an amazing experience to revisit this world. Tuck Everlasting holds a special place in my heart, having played Winnie Foster in the film many years ago. Narrating this beloved story for its 50th anniversary edition is a wonderful journey back into a tale that challenges us to think about what it truly means to live a meaningful life. It’s a timeless piece that continues to inspire, and I’m thrilled to bring this magical narrative to life for a new generation of listeners.”

This new audiobook will be available at audiobook retailers including Audible, Apple Books and Spotify on September 2, 2025, alongside a special 50th-anniversary edition of the book and an original graphic-novel adaptation by K. Woodman-Maynard.

Tuck Everlasting was also adapted as a stage musical, featuring a book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle, music by Chris Miller, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. The original Broadway production played at the Broadhurst Theatre from April 26th, 2016 to May 29th, 2016, with a total of 39 performances.

