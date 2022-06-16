Alexandra Billings to Perform at Daytime Emmys Trustees' Ball

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) TODAY announced the presenters for the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards and the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards.

The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy ceremony will stream live at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, June 18 at watch.TheEmmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for Xbox, iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

The Daytime Emmy Awards, hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, will be presented live at 9 PM EDT/tape-delayed to West Coast at 9 PDT on Friday, June 24, on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

Actress/Singer/Activist Alexandra Billings (Transparent, Goliath, THE CONNERS and Madame Morrible in Broadway's "Wicked") will perform at NATAS Trustees' Ball following the Daytime Emmys.

Presenters and other stars scheduled to appear at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony include Michael & Bianca Alexander (Conscious Living), Judge Frank Caprio (Caught in Providence), Daym Drops (Fresh, Fried & Crispy), Samantha Brown (Samantha Brown's Places to Love), Sophia Roe (Counter Space), Tina Knowles-Lawson (Talks with Mama Tina), Jennifer Gareis (The Bold and the Beautiful), Raven Bowens (Days of our Lives / Beyond Salem), Tajh Bellow (General Hospital), and Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless).

Presenters and other stars scheduled to appear at THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS ceremony include ceremony hosts Kevin Frazier & Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show), Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall), Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Jerry O'Connell & Natalie Morales (The Talk), Deborah Norville (Inside Edition), Deidre Hall (Beyond Salem), Krista Allen (The Bold and the Beautiful), Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful), Tanisha Harper (General Hospital), Cameron Mathison (General Hospital), Galen Gering (Days of our Lives), Sean Dominic (The Young and the Restless), Christian Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless), James Reynolds (Beyond Salem), Lawrence Saint-Victor (The Bold and the Beautiful), Camila Banus (Days of our Lives), Laura Wright (General Hospital), Tracey Bregman (The Young and the Restless), and Suzanne Rogers (John Aniston Lifetime Achievement).

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children's programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2