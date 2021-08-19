Alan Moore's THE SHOW Hits Cinemas Next Week for One Night

A new fantasy mystery feature from the mind of Alan Moore, The Show, will open in movie theaters nationwide for one night only next Thursday, August 26 at 7 p.m.

The Show was directed by Mitch Jenkins and written by Alan Moore. The film stars Tom Burke (Mank, War & Peace), Siobhan Hewlett (Sherlock, Canterbury Tales), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, Tony and Susan), Sheila Atim (Girl from the North Country, The Underground Railroad), Christopher Fairbank (Pirates of the Caribbean, The Fifth Element), and Alan Moore.

Following the feature presentation, fans will be treated to an exclusive interview with Moore and Jenkins.

Fletcher Dennis (Burke), a man of many talents, passports and identities, arrives in Northampton - a strange and haunted town in the heart of England as dangerous as he is. On a mission to locate a stolen artifact for his menacing client, Fletcher finds himself entangled in a twilight world populated with vampires, sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, noir private eyes, and masked avengers. He quickly sinks into a bizarre and delirious black hole, that is hidden just beneath the surface of this seemingly quiet town. Soon enough Fletcher discovers that dreams and reality have been blurred and there might no longer be a real world to go back to... Welcome to The Show.

Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com and through participating cinemas' box offices.

Watch the trailer here: