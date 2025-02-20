Adult Swim's ROBOT CHICKEN Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Robot Chicken,” Adult Swim’s stop-motion sketch comedy series that brings pop-culture parodies to life, is marking its 20th anniversary with an all-new special that dives into iconic reality shows from Warner Bros. Discovery networks. First premiering February 20, 2005, the acclaimed series created by and starring Seth Green and Matthew Senreich has gone on to garner 23 Emmy® nominations and six wins, the most recent in 2022 for “Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.”

The latest installment, “The ROBOT CHICKEN Self-Discovery Special,” follows the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up SHARK WEEK chum? With parodies of fan-favorite series from Discovery, Food Network, and TLC, the new special arrives on Adult Swim this summer.

“20 years ago, we set out to make the kind of funny and unexpected show that we’d want to watch. And somehow, we’re still here, making sketch comedy with toys and making each other laugh,” said Green and Senreich. “As always, the fans are the true wind beneath our wings, and this new special is going to soar really high. And then maybe from that height, poop on your head. But we all know that's good luck, so CONSIDER THIS payback for your support.”

“‘Robot Chicken’ has been pushing the boundaries of comedy and animation for 20 years, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone with our incredible fans,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “From the very first stop-motion sketch to the upcoming special, the show’s relentless creativity and sharp satire continue to set it apart. This new special is packed with the kind of wild, irreverent fun that only ‘Robot Chicken’ can deliver.”

To celebrate 20 years of “Robot Chicken,” Adult Swim is airing the series five-nights a week throughout the month of February, with a late-night double episode, Monday - Thursday beginning at 12:30am ET/PT, and featured “Robot Chicken” specials airing late night Sundays at 1:00am ET/PT. All 11 seasons of “Robot Chicken” are currently available to stream on Max.

“Robot Chicken” is executive produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich along with co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. Green and Senreich also write, voice and direct the award-winning series. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, also serve as executive producers.

