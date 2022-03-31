Adult Swim Picks Up Second Season of TEENAGE EUTHANASIA

Teenage Euthanasia, the critically acclaimed, animated coming-of-all-ages comedy series about death, family, and accidental RESURRECTION gets new life with a second season on Adult Swim.

Currently in production, the series is set in near-future inland Florida, centering on the Fantasy family who juggle work-life balance among the living and the dead in their family-run funeral home, Tender Endings. The show garnered impressive viewership during its broadcast launch and continues to build its fanbase now that season one is available on HBO Max.

The half-hour series is co-created by The New York Times Editor's Choice writer Alissa Nutting (Made for Love), and Emmy-nominated producer Alyson Levy (The Shivering Truth). The all-star voice cast returns with Maria Bamford as Trophy, the toxic mother given a SECOND CHANCE at life as well as motherhood, and Jo Firestone as her neglected teen daughter, Euthanasia "Annie." Tim Robinson reprises his role as the emotionally needy Uncle Pete, and Bebe Neuwirth as Baba, Annie's "old country" immigrant grandmother and THE FAMILY matriarch who runs the funeral business and household.

When a bolt of lightning strikes Baba's embalming fluid and mixes with a tear from Annie, Trophy is accidentally brought back to life with extraordinary zombie-esque superpowers. Shenanigans ensue as Trophy navigates the struggles of parenthood and tries, or hardly tries, to make up for lost time with her daughter.

Season two of TEENAGE EUTHANASIA is produced by PFFR and animated by Atomic Cartoons. Executive producers include Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman, Scott Adsit, and John Lee.