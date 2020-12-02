Adult Swim Greenlights Half-Hour Comedy TEENAGE EUTHANASIA

Adult Swim, the #1 destination for young adults, announced the pick-up of Teenage Euthanasia, a dystopic coming-of-all-ages comedy series about death, family, and accidental resurrection.

The animated series is co-created by Alissa Nutting, a New York Times Editor's Choice writer (Made for Love) and Emmy-nominated producer, Alyson Levy (The Shivering Truth). Teenage Euthanasia is currently in production and will premiere in 2021. It is produced by PFFR and animated by Augenblick Studios.

"With Teenage Euthanasia, Alissa and Alyson have created both a world and a family that everyone can relate to, laugh at, and ultimately feel relieved that they aren't a part of," said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

Set in a mildly apocalyptic near-future, Teenage Euthanasia centers around the Fantasy Family and their inland Florida funeral home, Tender Endings. The cast of characters include recently undead Trophy Fantasy (voiced by Maria Bamford); her teenage daughter, Euthanasia "Annie" Fantasy (voiced by Jo Firestone); Annie's Oedipus-complex-stricken Uncle Pete (voiced by Tim Robinson); and Annie's "old country" immigrant grandmother Baba (voiced by Bebe Neuwirth).

As a teen mom, Trophy ran away from home, leaving Annie behind to be raised by her Baba and Uncle Pete. Fifteen years later, Trophy finally returns to Tender Endings...as a corpse, for burial. But when a bolt of lightning strikes Baba's homemade embalming fluid, and one of Annie's tears magically bring Trophy back from the dead, Trophy finds herself a resurrected woman with a SECOND CHANCE at unplanned parenthood (and a variety of quasi-useful death powers).

View More TV Stories Related Articles