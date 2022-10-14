Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Signs Talent and Development Deal With NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming has entered into an overall talent and development agreement with Daytime Emmy Award-winning host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

The pact encompasses unscripted opportunities across NBCU platforms to serve as a host and/or producer across the company's broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication programming.

"We've long admired Adrienne's talents and been so impressed with how she has been able to connect and relate with her audience," said Tomii Crump, Head of Unscripted Casting and Talent, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're looking forward to aligning her with projects where she can really thrive and show ALL THAT she has to offer."

"I've had some incredible opportunities throughout my career, and many of my favorite moments have come from stepping into a hosting role," says Bailon-Houghton. "From co-hosting 'The Real' to whatever the future holds, these are the opportunities that I thrive for. I'm thrilled to have the support of the incredible team at NBCU as I continue to grow in my career and couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host, acclaimed pop-vocalist, Grammy Award-nominated producer, lifestyle personality, and founder of the faith-based jewelry brand XIXI and luxury fashion label La Voûte.

Bailon-Houghton co-hosted "The Real," a daily talk show on Fox Television stations, which premiered in 2013 and made Houghton the first Latina daytime talk show host on English-language television. Along with her co-hosts, Houghton won a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Houghton launched her YouTube channel, "All Things Adrienne," in 2018, serving as executive producer. Since its launch, the channel has grown to over 1 million subscribers and has generated more than 100 million total views.

Extending her digital footprint into the fashion space, Bailon-Houghton debuted the streaming series "Wear It Well" in 2019, aiming to provide women of all shapes and sizes tips for dressing confidently. Houghton also debuted a design show in 2021, "House to Home," with her family on CleoTV where they transform their Beverly Hills house to a home.

Born in New York City's Lower East Side, Bailon-Houghton was a household name by the time she was just 14. She first stepped into the spotlight in 1999 when she rose to fame as the lead singer of multi-platinum R&B girl group 3LW. The group released a total of three studio albums and toured globally with Destiny's Child and NSYNC. In 2003, Houghton became a founding member of the pop group the Cheetah Girls and was featured in the movie of the same name. Two sequel films also were released - "The Cheetah Girls 2" and "The Cheetah Girls: One World."

As an actress, Houghton's credits include roles in several television hits, including the series "That's So Raven" and "Raven's Home" and the television movies "All You've Got" and "Lovestruck." She also appeared in the feature film "Coach Carter" and the independent motion picture "I'm in Love with a Church Girl," among others.

In 2019, Houghton was a contestant on Fox's "The Masked Singer," coming in third place as the Flamingo. The following year, Bailon-Houghton became a judge on Fox's mystery singing show "I Can See Your Voice," along Ken Jeong and Cheryl Hines.

In addition to her own shows, Bailon-Houghton hosted red carpets and was frequently featured as a co-host on the popular countdown show "106 and Park" as well as on "Morning Buzz." In 2012, Houghton debuted her docu-reality show, "Empire Girls," with model and television personality Julissa Bermudez. She also hosted the series "Nail'd It!," a reality show that focuses on nail-art competition.

Bailon-Houghton is married to six-time Grammy winning musician Israel Houghton. They recently added an addition to their family, baby boy Ever James, born August 2022. They live a bi-coastal life between New York and Los Angeles.