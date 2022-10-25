Adam Scott Joins INSIDE JOB Part 2

A new season of INSIDE JOB will debut on Netflix on November 18.

Cast returning for Part 2: Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Brett Gelman.

Adam Scott joins the cast as Ron Staedtler. Staedtler is the Chief Mind Erasing expert for the Illuminati, Cognito's rival company. A lone wolf who's not shy about his opinions, he's not the most popular guy in the office for taking a moral stance on what they do. But despite working for a rival company, he might just become Reagan's most unlikely ally.

Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government-- and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world's conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley.

Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she's seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father, her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she's been dreaming about.

Watch a clip from the new season here: