Actor Tom Jenkins Discusses Director Jeanette Godoy's Web Series - 'Disconnected'

Many know Tom Jenkins for his work as both a commercial and theatrical actor. He has been in commercials to include Allstate, Toyota and Hallmark, to name a few.

Earlier this year, as both an actor and producer, Jenkins teamed up with Jordan Brady of Superlounge, Brady's wife Latina Director and writer Jeanette Godoy, lead actress Meredith Thomas, and literally the rest of the Brady family to produce "Disconnected."

"Disconnected was written and directed by Latina filmmaker Jeanette Godoy, edited and produced by Godoy's husband, Jordan Brady, and the sons and daughters of the couple, as well as additional talented cast and crew. Gabi Feingold portrays the daughter in "Disconnected", and Gigi Feingold is the costume designer.

Godoy and Brady's sons were involved with Ben Brady as the Assistant to the Director of Photography on camera B, and Jake Brady, as the production assistant for the web series. In addition to what one may very well think of as a modern day, "filmmaking Brady Bunch," the rest of the cast and crew formed "one big production family who excelled, and enjoyed every moment of working together," according to Jenkins.

Continuing, "I was first approached by Jeanette Godoy at a commercial directing workshop that she and her husband, Jordan Brady were offering through their production company Superlounge. I worked with Jordan on national commercials three times prior to filming "Disconnected." Needless to say, I said yes before Jeannette was even finished asking me if I wanted to be involved in this web series." Concluding, "also, my dear friend and colleague Meredith Thomas auditioned for the lead role in "Disconnected" portraying my wife, and here we are. You couldn't ask for a better cast and crew."

Tom Jenkins attended the Second Annual FYC Independents event (previously known as FYC US Independents), a private charity event associated with the Elks Lodge in Van Nuys, which was developed by Meredith Thomas to give Academy members who are not represented by studios or networks an opportunity to screen their short form submissions. Last year, out of approximately 50 projects showcased, four of the actors who were showcased received Emmy nominations, to include Kelly Jenrette, Melvin Jackson, Jr., Naomi Grossman, and Miles Tagtmeyer.

According to the "Disconnected" web series project's Imdb page, in reference to the project's summary, Janine, portrayed by Meredith Thomas "forces her teenage daughter and her two besties to have an actual conversation by confiscating their cells for an hour."

Meanwhile, she texts her husband regarding "wanting a divorce." Tom Jenkins portrays the role of her husband Mark in the series. Actor and producer Tom Jenkins is passionate about helping others, especially the younger generations, to understand that in this day and age with technology becoming such a prevalent means of communication, "as a society we must make time for true communication and connection."

"This film addresses the issues of social media addiction and its' misuse, as it not only relates to teenagers but how we use it today in general," Jenkins continued to state, "we still need to authentically connect with each other and have honest real relationships without a phone being in the way. I understand the passion of the project conveyed and stunningly articulated by writer and director, a talented and inspiring Latina director, Jeanette Godoy. This is why in addition to working with amazing and talented people, I said a resounding yes, the moment I was asked to be a part of it."





