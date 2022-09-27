Acorn TV'S DOC MARTIN Closes With Season 10 in October

Doc Martin, starring Martin Clunes as the grumpy, iconic title character, Dr. Martin Ellingham, packs it up next month as the long-running British series comes to an end after 18 years on-air.

Acorn TV, AMC Networks' acclaimed streamer devoted to British and international television, will premiere the tenth and final season of the acclaimed dramedy on Monday, October 17 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode a week through the series' penultimate episode on November 28.

In December, Acorn TV will bid a final farewell to the series with two momentous programming events: the Doc Martin - A Celebration documentary on December 26 and the final series episode - a Christmas special - to premiere December 31.

The highly watched UK series follows Martin Clunes (Manhunt) as the surly and self-centered medic with a rude bedside manner and a phobia of blood. The life of the curmudgeonly GP, and his on-off love affair, and eventual marriage to Louisa has won over millions of fans in the UK and around the world since the first season aired in 2004. At the end of season 9, the Doc decided that he would resign from being the GP in the small town of Portwenn - after his career was scrutinized by the General Medical Council because of his phobia.

This final, nine-episode season sees the Doc making efforts to overcome his fear of blood and beginning to question whether he made the right decision in quitting. With his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz, DCI Banks) pursuing her new career as a child counselor in his old surgery, the Doc is left babysitting his four-month-old daughter Mary Elizabeth, and indulging his hobby of repairing clocks on THE KITCHEN table. But does he really want his old job back?

Among the series' veteran cast returning for the final season are Dame Eileen Atkins (Gosford Park) as Doc Martin's formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice (Dune) as Bert Large, Joe Absolom (EastEnders) as Bert's son Al, John Marquez (Britannia) as PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom (Horrible Histories) as the doctor's receptionist Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell (Wild Child) as pharmacist Mrs. Tishell.

The guest stars in the final season of Doc Martin include: Fay Ripley (Cold Feet), David Hayman (Landscapers), Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton), Lesley Nicol (Downton Abbey), Hermione Norris (Cold Feet), Kenneth Cranham (Finding Alice) and Rupert Graves (Sherlock, Riviera).

In addition to the final episode premiering as a Christmas special on December 31, Acorn TV will premiere a documentary, Doc Martin - A Celebration on December 26. Directed by Stuart Orme and produced by Evie-Bergson-Korn, the documentary will highlight the longevity and impact both locally and around the world of Doc Martin over the years, as well as offering behind the scenes of the final season with the cast and crew.

Doc Martin is produced by Philippa Braithwaite, executive producer is Mark Crowdy, and the directors are Nigel Cole, Philip John and Kate Cheeseman. The writers are Jack Lothian, Andrew Rattenbury, Kevin Cecil, Julian Unthank and Chris Reddy.