Acorn TV Features DVD Debut of BBC One's GOLD DIGGER

Acorn TV will feature the DVD debut of BBC One's thrilling romantic drama GOLD DIGGER on August 11, 2020. Emmy award-winning actress Julia Ormond (Mad Men, Howard's End) and acclaimed actor Ben Barnes (The Chronicles of Narnia films, Westworld) star in this twisty British "domestic noir" about a woman who meets a much younger man on her 60th birthday. As the pair's relationship grows, her three adult children wonder if their mother's new boyfriend is in it for love or for money. Now on a two-disc DVD set ($39.99, Amazon.com) with a behind-the-scenes featurette, Gold Digger previously premiered on Acorn TV in May. Called a "glorious streaming service... an essential must-have" (The Hollywood Reporter), AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's most popular and largest streaming service featuring high-quality television from Britain and Beyond.

Written and created by Marnie Dickens (Thirteen), this six-part romantic drama follows Julia Day (Ormond), a recently-divorced woman who's feeling increasingly detached from her three grown children and not sure of her place in the world. She considers Benjamin-a thirty-something copywriter with a shrouded past-a second chance, a companion who makes her feel whole for the first time in years. However, her children and ex-husband are suspicious of her new lover and his motives. A dark family secret has also been buried for several decades-a trauma that has impacted their personalities and decisions in the present.

Playing Julia's family is Alex Jennings (The Crown) as Julia's ex-husband Ted; Sebastian Armesto (Poldark, Broadchurch) as the high-achieving eldest son Patrick, always trying to be an honorable man despite his own flaws; Jemima Rooper (Lost In Austen, Trauma) as Della, the middle child whose finger is permanently on the self-destruct button; and Archie Renaux as Leo, the baby of THE FAMILY who still lives with his mother and idolizes his father. The series also stars Julia McKenzie (Agatha Christie's Marple) as Ted's mother, Hazel.

Street Date: August 11, 2020 SRP: $39.99

DVD: 6 episodes (50 min. each) -- Approx. 300 min. -SDH Subtitles - UPC 054961285099

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurette (21 min.)

