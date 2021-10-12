Acclaimed LOVE IT WAS NOT Documentary to Come to Theaters in November

Greenwich Entertainment will release Israeli filmmaker Maya Sarfaty's haunting Love It Was Not in movie theaters starting Friday, November 5 including at Quad Cinema in New York City.

The documentary premiered to rave reviews at Docaviv where it won the festival's top prize, the Frank Lowy Award for the Best Israeli Film; had its international debut at IDFA; and had its North American premiere at Hot Docs. Love It Was Not was nominated for the Ophir Awards for Best Documentary from the Israel Film Academy, the country's top industry award.

Love It Was Not is based on Sarfaty's 2016 Student Academy Award-winning short The Most Beautiful Woman.

Love, It Was Not is a tragic love story between a prisoner and a Nazi - as well as the ambivalence between good and evil. Beautiful and full of life, Helena Citron, is taken to Auschwitz as a teenager (one of the first 1000 transported to the concentration camp), and soon finds unlikely solace under the protection of Franz Wunsch, a barely older SS officer who falls in love with her and her magnetic singing voice. Risking execution if caught, they went on with their forbidden romantic relationship for two and a half years until the war ended and the camp was liberated.

Love It Was Not applies a never before seen art method to illustrate dramatic events within a story. Reconstructions of key scenes take the form of multi-layered photomontages using only historical photos and archival images from the time and place where it all happened. Merged into new compositions and shot meticulously in a black studio.

