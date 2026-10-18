Academy Museum Sixth Annual Gala Raises $14 Million Honoring Carpenter, Domingo, Theron

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The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its sixth annual gala, raising over $14 million to support the museum's exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles. Through the generosity of gala donors, proceeds from the evening will help ensure the museum continues to present world-class exhibitions, offer dynamic public screenings and educational opportunities, and remain accessible to visitors of all ages. The gala was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw.

Dedicated to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking, the gala was presented in partnership with Rolex—Founding Supporter and Official Watch Partner of the Academy Museum. The company has been with the museum since the beginning. Its recognition of excellence and achievement in cinema is the basis of its long partnership with the Academy.

The celebratory evening was a star-studded affair that honored three Hollywood icons for their contributions to film, both past and present. Director and President of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, Amy Homma, opened the evening with welcoming remarks, reflecting on the achievements of the museum and the significance of its fifth anniversary, followed by a toast from museum trustee Olivier de Givenchy. Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis then took the stage and spoke about the history and enduring impact of the horror genre, highlighting the museum's newest exhibition, The Horror Show. Curtis introduced the evening's first presenter, Robert Rodriguez, who presented legendary filmmaker and composer John Carpenter with the Luminary Award. Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Sigourney Weaver followed, presenting the Icon Award to Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron. Following dinner, Judd Apatow took the stage and introduced Tom Ford, who presented the Vantage Award to two-time Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo. The evening culminated in a special musical performance by Taylor Swift, introduced by Conan O'Brien. Swift treated guests to an intimate set featuring some of her most beloved songs, bringing the evening's celebration to a close. Following the performance, Homma returned to the stage to deliver closing remarks, thanking guests and supporters for their continued dedication to the museum and welcoming them to experience The Horror Show before they left for the night.

The Vantage Award honors an artist who is helping to challenge dominant narratives around cinema. The Icon Award celebrates an artist whose career has had a significant global impact. The Luminary Award is given to an artist whose singular contributions have expanded the creative possibilities of filmmaking.

The event was attended by some of Hollywood's most prolific and notable actors, filmmakers, and industry executives as well as members of the event's host committee who came together to support the museum. Guests included: A$AP Rocky, Adria Arjona, Adrien Brody, Alexa Demie, Alexander Skarsgård, Aleshea Harris, Alysa Liu, Amanda Seyfried, Amandla Stenberg, Ana de Armas, Ananya Panday, Andrew Garfield, Anna Kendrick, Anthony Ippolito, Anthony Mackie, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Ava DuVernay, Awkwafina, Belmont Cameli, Bill Skarsgård, Brittany Snow, Cailee Spaeny, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Carla Gugino, Carlos González, Charles Melton, Chase Infiniti, Chloë Grace Moretz, Chris Miller, Chrissy Teigen, Clairo, Cole Escola, Colin Farrell, Common, Conan O'Brien, Connor Storrie, Curry Barker, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dakota Fanning, Daniel Kaluuya, Danny Ramirez, Delroy Lindo, Demi Moore, Diego Calva, Drew Starkey, Dwyane Wade, Eddie Redmayne, Eiza González, Elisabeth Debicki, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, Emmy Rossum, Esmé Creed-Miles, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Gemma Chan, Goldie Hawn, Greta Lee, Guitarricadelafuente, Hailey Bieber, Hannah Waddingham, Hunter Schafer, Inde Navarrette, Isabel May, Isla Fisher, Issa Rae, Jaafar Jackson, Jack O'Connell, Jacob Elordi, Jacob Tremblay, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janelle Monáe, Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jessica Lange, Joan Cusack, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joey King, John Legend, John Leguizamo, John Turturro, Judd Apatow, Julia Gouw, Karlie Kloss, Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Kurt Russell, Kylie Minogue, Larenz Tate, Laura Harrier, Laura Linney, Léa Seydoux, Leslie Mann, Lili Reinhart, Lindsey Vonn, Ludwig Göransson, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace, Mia Goth, Mikey Madison, Monica Barbaro, Naomi Ackie, Nathan Fielder, Nia Long, Nicholas Galitzine, Noah Centineo, Odessa A'zion, Olivia Munn, Owen Thiele, Pamela Anderson, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Pierce Brosnan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Questlove, Rami Malek, Ray Nicholson, Reece Feldman, Rhea Seehorn, Rhys Ifans, Rosé, Rufus Sewell, Ruth Madeley, Sabrina Carpenter, Sarah Paulson, Sarah Pidgeon, Seth Rogen, Sienna Miller, Sigourney Weaver, Simu Liu, Slash, Sofia Richie Grainge, Sofia Vergara, Sophie Thatcher, Stephen Root, Taylor Swift, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Teyana Taylor, Tinashe, Tom Francis, Tom Rhys Harries, Tracee Ellis Ross, Travis Knight, Tyriq Withers, Vittoria Ceretti, Wunmi Mosaku, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Zoey Deutch, and more.

The event design was executed by Keith Baptista with talent relations overseen by Special Projects. Specialty cocktails were provided by Tequila Don Julio. Wine was provided by Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon. Champagne was provided by Piper-Heidsieck. Sake was provided by Dassai. The evening's food was prepared by guest chef Antonia Lofaso and Wolfgang Puck Catering.

Now in its sixth year, the Academy Museum Gala is an annual fundraiser and celebration that reflects the museum's mission to advance the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema and to expand knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global art form and cultural force.

Credit Line

The Horror Show is made possible in part by leadership support from Hammer Films and John Gore Studios. Generous support provided by Dave and Tara Dollinger, Regal, and Kimberly V. Strauss. Additional support provided by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture. Academy Museum Digital Engagement Platform supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Technology solutions generously provided by Christie.

About the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum is the largest museum in the world dedicated to global cinema and the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking. The museum advances the understanding, celebration, and preservation of cinema through inclusive and accessible exhibitions, screenings, programs, initiatives, and collections. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, the museum's campus contains the restored and revitalized historic Saban Building—formerly known as the May Company building (1939)—and a soaring spherical addition. Together, these buildings contain 50,000 square feet of exhibition spaces, two state-of-the-art theaters, the Shirley Temple Education Studio, and public spaces that are free and open to the public. These include: The Walt Disney Company Piazza and the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby, which houses the Spielberg Family Gallery, Academy Museum Store, and Fanny's restaurant and café. The Academy Museum is open six days a week from 10am to 6pm.

About Rolex and Cinema

Rolex celebrates human achievement as a journey marked by milestones, emotions, and defining moments. For more than half a century, the brand has partnered some of the world's most talented artists and leading cultural institutions to promote excellence and the transmission of artistic heritage, creating a link between the past, present and future.

Through the Perpetual Arts Initiative, a broad portfolio of arts that extends through architecture, cinema, dance, music, literature, theatre and visual arts, the brand confirms its long-term commitment to global culture.

The company has had close ties with the film industry for decades, its watches playing a role in numerous films, including Oscar-winning masterpieces. Since 2017, Rolex has supported the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, serving as Proud Sponsor of the Oscars, hosting the event's Greenroom, as well as supporting the Governors Awards, which recognize lifetime achievement and humanitarian efforts in the film industry. Rolex also sponsors Film at Lincoln Center as Official Partner and Exclusive Timepiece.

The company promotes achievement through testimonies such as James Cameron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Martin Scorsese, Ava DuVernay, and Jia Zhang-Ke. It also assists in the preservation of film history for future generations as a Founding Supporter of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, as a partner of The Film Foundation and through its support to the National Film and Television School in the UK.

Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures



Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

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