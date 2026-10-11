Photos: TULSA KING Season 4 Celebrated at PaleyFest NY With Cast and Creatives

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The Paley Center for Media continued its annual fall festival, PaleyFest NY, on Saturday evening with a celebration of the upcoming fourth season of the hit drama series TULSA KING. This year's festival also marked the first year of the PaleyFest Award, celebrating excellence in media, television and entertainment, which is being presented to participating shows.

Sylvester Stallone and Terence Winter accepted the PaleyFest award from Maureen J. Reidy at PaleyFest NY for TULSA KING at The Paley Museum in New York City on October 10.

The program featured a red carpet event, an exclusive advance screening of the TULSA KING Season 4 premiere, and a post-screening conversation with members of the cast and creative team, moderated by Kimberly Roots (Editor-in-Chief, TVLine). The red carpet was attended by Sylvester Stallone ('Dwight 'The General' Manfredi,' Executive Producer), Terence Winter (Executive Producer and Head Writer), Martin Starr ('Bodhi'), Jay Will ('Tyson Mitchell'), Vincent Piazza ('Vince Antonacci'), Frank Grillo ('Bill Bevilaqua'), Scarlet Rose Stallone ('Spencer'), Garrett Hedlund ('Mitch Keller'), Gretchen Mol ('Amanda Clark'), Mike 'C$sh Flor' Walden ('Bigfoot'), McKenna Quigley Harrington ('Grace'), and Chris Caldovino ('Goodie Carangi').

Enthusiastic fans of TULSA KING gathered at the sold-out Bennack Theater for an evening made possible by Citi. The panelists took part in a conversation reflecting on their characters' evolving storylines and sharing insights into what audiences can expect from the fourth season.

Starr shared that 'it's been a fun tightrope walk' playing the evolution of Bodhi from someone who was 'set up as a pacifist' but has since gotten 'into this work.' Will added that the characters' journeys are relatable, saying, 'I think we can all relate to the trial and error,' while Hedlund described the changes in Mitch's storyline as 'a refreshing switch for my character.' Scarlet Rose Stallone discussed Spencer's impulsive nature and her desire to be taken seriously. 'She lights a fire and the fire gets too big and she runs away from it,' she said, explaining how Spencer's decisions often backfire and force her to learn from her mistakes.

Roots welcomed Mol to the series, and the actress discussed how her character, Amanda, 'likes rules and doesn't think it should be that difficult to abide by the rules,' prompting a joke from the panel that Amanda hadn't seen the first three seasons. Mol also shared her excitement about working alongside Sylvester Stallone, saying, 'to know that there might be moments where I would get to act with [Stallone]... I was excited for that.' Stallone responded with praise for her performance, declaring, 'she nailed it.'

The panel also explored how New York City has become an integral part of the series following the production's move from Atlanta. Piazza recalled filming a scene in Little Italy, sharing, 'I can't believe we filmed a scene in Little Italy.' He noted that New York is becoming part of the show itself, while Winter emphasized the city's unmistakable presence on screen: 'it's unmistakable that you're in New York.'

Reflecting on the challenges awaiting Dwight, Winter noted that reaching the top inevitably invites new competition. 'Where do you go when you're on top, there's always someone who's gonna want to knock you down,' he said, teasing the shifting power dynamics ahead. Sylvester Stallone offered an enthusiastic preview of the new season, declaring, 'this year tops it all… this is it.'

Photo Credit: The Paley Museum





























Sylvester Stallone and Terence Winter accept the PaleyFest award from Maureen J. Reidy at PaleyFest NY for Tulsa King at The Paley Museum in New York City on October 10. Download Images HERE Credit: Courtesy of The Paley Museum [New York, NY - October 11, 2026] – On Saturday evening, The Paley Center for Media continued its annual fall festival, PaleyFest NY



Photo Credit: The Paley Museum

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