Hailee Steinfeld Talks Sinners Oscars Shoutout, New Motherhood

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Hailee Steinfeld discussed Michael B. Jordan giving her a shoutout at the Oscars for Sinners during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon also touched on Steinfeld becoming a mom while she was voicing her role in Disney's Hexed, giving viewers a look at how the two experiences overlapped for her.

The sit-down covered multiple threads from Steinfeld's recent work, including questions around Avengers rumors that have circulated about her. She walked Fallon's audience through her reaction to Jordan's shoutout, tying the moment back to her work on Sinners.

Steinfeld also detailed the timing of recording her role in Hexed, the Disney project, while navigating new motherhood, giving a personal account of balancing the two at once. The discussion gave a specific look at how that period played out for her professionally and personally.

Following the interview portion, Steinfeld and Fallon faced off in the Don't Say the Same Thing Challenge, a game segment that capped the appearance.

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