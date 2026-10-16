Video: SLOW HORSES Season 6 Team Hides Out at the Safe House
The scene follows the Slough House operatives as tensions build ahead of the season's final episodes.
Apple TV released a new scene from SLOW HORSES Season 6 titled 'Slough House at the Safe House,' showing members of Jackson Lamb's team attempting to stay composed while holed up together. The clip, tagged by Apple TV as 'Trying to stay sane at the safe house,' gives another glimpse of the disgraced MI5 operatives under pressure as the season's storylines converge.
SLOW HORSES stars Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible head of Slough House, a dumping ground department of MI5 for agents whose careers have been derailed by past mistakes. The series also features Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, and Saskia Reeves as part of the ensemble navigating the espionage world's deceptions to defend England from sinister forces.
Season 6 is adapted from 'Joe Country' and 'Slough House,' the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's 'Slough House' book series. The season has unfolded weekly on Apple TV, with earlier episodes following ex-Slow Horses returning to the fold as assassins close in and River Cartwright pursuing Sid amid a treacherous deal involving Diana Taverner.
The new safe house scene arrives as the season moves toward its finale, in which, according to prior coverage of the SLOW HORSES Season 6 finale, the safe house itself becomes unsafe as Lamb and Taverner finally join forces.
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