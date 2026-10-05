Paul McCartney Names the Beatles Song He Performed at Taylor Swift's Wedding

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Paul McCartney revealed during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the song he performed at Taylor Swift's wedding was the Beatles classic 'I Want to Hold Your Hand.' McCartney was among the A-list guests at the ceremony, and his disclosure of the specific song gave fans a clear picture of the moment he took part in celebrating the pop star's marriage.

McCartney's wedding appearance was previously touched on during another visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he discussed singing at the event along with other personal anecdotes, including a rejected invitation to a Grammys party and a recollection of Larry David declining to join in on a singalong to 'Hey Jude.' That same conversation saw McCartney reflect on his career, touching on his documentary Paul McCartney: Man on the Run and the early reception to Wings.

The Beatles legend also used his prior Kimmel conversation to talk about his current music, including his album The Boys of Dun. His willingness to revisit both decades-old career milestones and recent personal moments, like performing for Swift's wedding guests, has given audiences an ongoing look at how he blends nostalgia with present-day anecdotes during his talk-show appearances.

McCartney's naming of 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' adds a specific detail to a story he first introduced in his earlier Kimmel sit-down, confirming exactly which of his classic songs provided the soundtrack for Swift's big day. More on that earlier appearance, including his comments on a possible duet with Ringo Starr, can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage.

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