FUTURAMA Team Talks What's Next For Planet Express at NYCC
Groening and the creative team join Billy West, Katey Sagal and Maurice LaMarche for the discussion.
Creator Matt Groening joined executive producer and head writer David X. Cohen and executive producer Claudia Katz for a New York Comic Con panel on FUTURAMA, discussing the animated series and what lies ahead for the Planet Express crew. The panel also featured voice cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal and Maurice LaMarche, with Lee Supercinski serving as moderator.
West, Sagal and LaMarche have long anchored the series' voice work, with West previously spotlighted by Hulu for his performances as Professor Farnsworth, Fry and Zapp Brannigan across recent promotional clips. Sagal has similarly been featured for her work voicing Leela, including in a clip centered on the character's relationship with Fry.
The New York Comic Con appearance follows a July panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Groening, Cohen, Katz and other cast members including John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman discussed the show's then-upcoming season, also moderated by Supercinski. FUTURAMA is currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Hulu has released a string of standalone clips tied to the series in recent months, including moments built around Farnsworth, Zapp Brannigan, Bender and the Fry-Leela dynamic, each drawn from the show's current run. FUTURAMA's creative team previously discussed the show's new season at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, offering similar context on where the series is headed.
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