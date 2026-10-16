FUTURAMA Team Talks What's Next For Planet Express at NYCC

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Creator Matt Groening joined executive producer and head writer David X. Cohen and executive producer Claudia Katz for a New York Comic Con panel on FUTURAMA, discussing the animated series and what lies ahead for the Planet Express crew. The panel also featured voice cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal and Maurice LaMarche, with Lee Supercinski serving as moderator.

West, Sagal and LaMarche have long anchored the series' voice work, with West previously spotlighted by Hulu for his performances as Professor Farnsworth, Fry and Zapp Brannigan across recent promotional clips. Sagal has similarly been featured for her work voicing Leela, including in a clip centered on the character's relationship with Fry.

The New York Comic Con appearance follows a July panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Groening, Cohen, Katz and other cast members including John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman discussed the show's then-upcoming season, also moderated by Supercinski. FUTURAMA is currently streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Hulu has released a string of standalone clips tied to the series in recent months, including moments built around Farnsworth, Zapp Brannigan, Bender and the Fry-Leela dynamic, each drawn from the show's current run. FUTURAMA's creative team previously discussed the show's new season at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, offering similar context on where the series is headed.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 08 Hrs 25 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me