 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Amanda Seyfried Details Elizabeth Holmes' Life Before Theranos

The streaming series traces the path that led to one of Silicon Valley's most scrutinized startups.

By:


A new clip from THE DROPOUT turns to Elizabeth Holmes' life before she founded Theranos, with Amanda Seyfried portraying the entrepreneur in scenes drawn from the Hulu series. The footage, titled 'Meet Elizabeth Holmes,' centers on the period before the company that would come to define her public story.

Seyfried stars as Holmes in the scripted drama, which is based on the real events surrounding Theranos, the blood-testing startup Holmes founded. The clip focuses on establishing who Holmes was prior to the company's rise, setting up the circumstances that shaped her path toward building the business.

THE DROPOUT is now streaming on Hulu, presenting the series' account of Holmes' story from its early chapters through the events that followed. The clip keeps its focus on this formative period in Holmes' life rather than the later controversies associated with Theranos.

The series uses Seyfried's portrayal to walk viewers through the circumstances that preceded Theranos' founding, offering a look at Holmes before she became known for the company.

Recent Articles
You Can See Everything to Open in Limited Release
You Can See Everything to Open in Limited Release
10/15/2026
Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Screening Photos Released From L.A. Event
Photos: YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING Screening Photos Released From L.A. Event
10/7/2026
Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING
Official Trailer Released for YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING
9/23/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts