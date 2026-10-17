Amanda Seyfried Details Elizabeth Holmes' Life Before Theranos
The streaming series traces the path that led to one of Silicon Valley's most scrutinized startups.
A new clip from THE DROPOUT turns to Elizabeth Holmes' life before she founded Theranos, with Amanda Seyfried portraying the entrepreneur in scenes drawn from the Hulu series. The footage, titled 'Meet Elizabeth Holmes,' centers on the period before the company that would come to define her public story.
Seyfried stars as Holmes in the scripted drama, which is based on the real events surrounding Theranos, the blood-testing startup Holmes founded. The clip focuses on establishing who Holmes was prior to the company's rise, setting up the circumstances that shaped her path toward building the business.
THE DROPOUT is now streaming on Hulu, presenting the series' account of Holmes' story from its early chapters through the events that followed. The clip keeps its focus on this formative period in Holmes' life rather than the later controversies associated with Theranos.
The series uses Seyfried's portrayal to walk viewers through the circumstances that preceded Theranos' founding, offering a look at Holmes before she became known for the company.
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