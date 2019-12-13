Aaron Serna Sets New Comedy at ABC

Deadline reports that Aaron Serna will bring a new Latina family comedy to ABC. The prospective series is called "Bridges."

Bridges is a multi-generational, multi-cultural family comedy about family, identity, and forgiveness.

It tells the story of a family of strong Texas Latinas who have their world turned upside down when they lose the beloved mother who held their family together, and are left with the white, conservative father they blame for tearing THE FAMILY apart.

Serna penned the script on the project. His other writing credits include Mr. Iglesias, Cristela, Rhett & Link's Buddy System and Malibu Country.

Read the original story on Deadline.





