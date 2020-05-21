AVENGERS: ENDGAME Directors And Screenwriters Host Episode 2 of PIZZA FILM SCHOOL

RUSSO BROS. PIZZA FILM SCHOOL will air this Friday, May 22, at 12PM PT / 3PM ET on IGTV. THE WEEKLY SHOW on Instagram TV created and hosted by Joe and Anthony Russo (The Russo Brothers) aims to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic. The Bros will assign a movie for the class every week, and tune in with guests to talk about how different flicks have transformed their relationship to cinema, while enjoying pizza from a local pizzeria.

The Russo Brothers have assigned the movie Ronin Directed by John Frankenheimer (available on YouTube, Vudu, iTunes Movies, Google Play and Amazon Prime video).

Ronin Synopsis: Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) puts together a team of experts that she tasks with stealing a valuable briefcase, the contents of which are a mystery. The international team includes Sam (Robert De Niro), an ex-intelligence officer, along with Vincent (Jean Reno), Gregor (Stellan Skarsgard) and others. As their operation gets underway, several team members are found to be untrustworthy, and everyone must complete the mission with a watchful eye on everyone else.

Guests: Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have written some of Marvel's most acclaimed and successful movies (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). As partners in AGBO, the artist collective founded by Joe and Anthony Russo, Markus and McFeely are Co-Presidents of Story, shepherding a growing list of titles. Screenwriting projects for AGBO include an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's The Electric State. They are developing a TV series based on the Brandstetter detective novels by Joseph Hansen and are executive producing City of a Million Soldiers, FKA Mosul, by Matthew Michael Carnahan, based on a New Yorker article by Luke Mogelson, and Exit West, by Jessica Goldberg, alongside Netflix and the Obamas' Higher Ground. There is a natural and long-forged creative relationship between Markus and McFeely and the Russo Brothers, having collaborated on the last two Captain America films and the two final Avengers sequels.

