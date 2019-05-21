ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER with Host John Cena to Premiere June 10 on Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is set to launch the reimagined iconic family game show, ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th Grader, with a week of premieres beginning Monday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by John Cena, who also serves as executive producer, the new series follows the original premise of kids helping adult contestants put their knowledge to the test with questions taken directly from an elementary school curriculum. New episodes will continue to air Monday, June 17, through Wednesday, June 19, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), before moving to its regular Monday timeslot on June 24 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

Joining Cena this season is a rotating cast of 12 brainy fifth graders: Amira from Orlando, Fla.; Chloe from Queens, N.Y.; Colin from Dallas; Cooper from Porter Ranch, Calif.; Isabella from St. Cloud, Fla.; Jamir from Atlanta; Mia from New Orleans; Nick from Broomall, Pa.; Patrick from Lehigh Valley, Pa.; Quinne from Los Angeles; Saya from Peachtree City, Ga.; and Tristan from Aurora, Ill.

In an all-new format that places kids in the center of the action, ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th Grader contestants must revisit the classroom to answer six questions on a variety of subjects from the first through fourth grade, before moving on to the final round where they must race against the clock to answer five questions taken from the fifth grade. Each time the contestants answer questions correctly, their bank increases with a possible winning of $100,000. Newly-added elements to the show include an additional "cheat" option and new ways contestants can enlist the help of their grade-school classmates.

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television, MGM (Survivor, The Voice) and Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM (Beat Shazam, The World's Best). Production of ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th Grader for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.





Related Articles View More TV Stories