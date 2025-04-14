ANOTHER DAY IN AMERICA Film Sets April Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Another Day In America, a bold, genre-defying feature directed by Emilio Mauro, will arrive in select theaters on April 25, 2025, courtesy of TriCoast Entertainment. Watch the trailer for the movie below.

Based on true events, Another Day in America is a dark, radical film that dissects the modern workplace through a piercing and satirical lens. Set over the course of a seemingly ordinary office workday, the film slowly unravels, exposing the internal and external pressures building within each character—until everything boils over.

The film boasts a compelling ensemble cast including Natasha Henstridge (Species), Ben Victor (The Wire, Entourage), Oliver Trevena (The Paradox Effect), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), and Ritchie Coster (The Dark Knight). Directed and written by Emilio Mauro, whose past work includes By the Gun, the film combines ‘90s cinematic grit with a distinctly contemporary edge.

With biting dialogue and emotional depth, Another Day in America delivers timely commentary on the fragility of the human psyche and the social constructs we often take for granted. It’s a daring reflection of the world we live in—one where tension simmers just below the surface, ready to erupt.

TriCoast Entertainment, known for championing bold voices and innovative storytelling, is thrilled to bringAnother Day in America to the big screen. Founded by Strathford Hamilton and Marcy Levitas Hamilton, TriCoast continues its legacy of connecting audiences with impactful, boundary-pushing films that entertain, inspire, and provoke thought.

Comments