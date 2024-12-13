AN ALMOST CHRISTMAS STORY Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Now Streaming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Walt Disney Records has released a deluxe edition soundtrack from the Disney Branded Television holiday short "An Almost Christmas Story." The album features five holiday songs, including two original tracks: "It's Christmas Today" and "The Spirit of Christmas," performed by Academy Award®, GRAMMY®, and Tony® Award nominee John C. Reilly, with music by Daniel Hart. The animated short film, directed by David Lowery and produced by five-time Academy Award® winner Alfonso Cuarón, is currently streaming on Disney+.

“An Almost Christmas Story” follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. He befriends a lost little girl named Luna and together they embark on a heartwarming adventure to find their way back home. Reilly plays The Folk Singer, a busker who plays Christmas Carols on his guitar at Rockefeller Plaza, various city streets and in the subway station. The Folk Singer serves as a Greek chorus to the tale.

The animated short film is produced by Disney Branded Television and Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj, in association with Titmouse and Maere Studios, and with animation services by 88 Pictures. The celebrated creative team for the film includes Lowery (director, screenplay and producer), Cuarón (producer and story), Gabriela Rodríguez (producer), Jack Thorne (story and screenplay), Nicholas Ashe Bateman (creative design supervisor) and Daniel Hart (composer).

