AMERICAN IDOL Season Eight Draws Largest Audience in Two Years

“American Idol” wrapped its momentous season eight on ABC Sunday night with 6.36 million Total Viewers, rising over the previous week (+21%; vs. 5.27 million) to score the show’s most-watched telecast in two years, since 5/21/23.

In addition, “American Idol” earned a 0.70 rating among Adults 18-49, rising over the previous week (+13%; vs. 0.62 rating) to deliver its best performance in the key Adult demo since the show’s post-Oscars® season premiere – since 3/2/25.

The “American Idol” season eight finale, in which 27-year-old Meridian, Mississippi, gym teacher Jamal Roberts was crowned champion, improved on the show’s season seven finale (5/19/24) in both Total Viewers (+14% - 6.36 million vs. 5.60 million) and Adults 18-49 (+11% - 0.70 rating vs. 0.63 rating).

The finale also performed above the season eight average in both Total Viewers (+33% - 6.36 million vs. 4.79 million) and Adults 18-49 (+35% - 0.70 rating vs. 0.52 rating).

Sunday’s “American Idol” finale set a new voting record on ABC, with over 26 million votes cast for the finalists. The show also surged past its own social record from last season, garnering 2.54 million total social interactions during the epic finale, becoming the No. 1 most social reality series and No. 1 most social episode of any primetime broadcast series year to date.

Photo credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

