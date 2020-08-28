AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season 10 to Resume Production in October

The filming of the series was derailed earlier this year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryan Murphy revealed on social media today that AMERICAN HORROR STORY will resume production in October.

The filming of the series was derailed earlier this year by the Covid-19 pandemic. The series will forego its normal autumn premiere in favor of a new date in 2021 to be determined.

He wrote on Instagram earlier today, "Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch. Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew."

Murphy also revealed the first clue to the plot of show's 10th season:

Macaulay Culkin was previously revealed as the star of the latest cycle, marking first series regular role on television.

AHS veterans including Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return to the series for the tenth season.

View More TV Stories Related Articles