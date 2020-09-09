AMERICAN DAD Celebrates 300 Episodes on TBS

The episode airs September 14th.

The 300th episode of AMERICAN DAD! will air Monday, Sept. 14, at 10:00pm ET/PT on TBS.



Leading up to the milestone episode, fans voted on their favorite Roger personas for The Many Faces of Roger Marathon. Watch the five most-voted episodes starting at 7:30pm ET/PT before the 300th episode airs. The linear schedule is below.



Fans can also celebrate 300 episodes with the ultimate online trivia experience, American Dad: Head to Head. Fans will compete with each other to prove they're American Dad's top fan. Winners will receive shareable character collector cards based on their score.

The game is available now here.

Monday, September 14



7:30pm ET/PT - "Joint Custody"

Stan tries to get an unsuspecting Jeff Fischer out of his life for good by taking him on a road trip to Florida, where there is a warrant out for Jeff's arrest.



8:00pm ET/PT - "Jenny Fromdabloc"

After Snot professes his love for Hayley and gets shot down, Steve and Roger devise a plan to cheer him up. Roger dresses up as Steve's cousin from New Jersey, Jenny Fromdabloc, and Snot falls hard for her.



8:30pm ET/PT - "Wife Insurance"

Stan reveals to Francine that, in the case she should die, he has a backup wife. Enraged with Stan, Francine takes Jim, one of Stan's CIA buddies, as her backup husband.



9:00pm ET/PT - "Shallow Vows"

Upset that Francine has let herself go, Stan takes drastic measures when she asks him to renew their wedding vows.



9:30pm ET/PT - "Ricky Spanish"

Roger makes amends for the trouble he caused after he adopted a sociopathic persona; Stan and Fran get an unexpected visit from a Nigerian man whom they aided through a relief organization.



10:00pm ET/PT - "300"

American Dad becomes the 25th scripted primetime show in the History of Television to reach 300 episodes, and Roger's past comes back to haunt him.

View More TV Stories Related Articles