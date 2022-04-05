AMC to Debut Original Drama Series, 61ST STREET

AMC's upcoming original drama series 61st Street is set for an April 10th premiere. The two-season event from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat is a raw, thrilling drama series about a promising Chicago high school athlete wrongfully swept up into the criminal justice system. 61st Street will debut Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. New episodes of the eight-episode first season will roll out weekly, on Sundays, and will be available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

Emmy®-winner Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country) leads an ensemble cast that includes Emmy®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, KING Richard), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

From AMC Studios, 61st Street courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. The series is executive produced by Moffat (The Night Of, Your Honor), J. David Shanks (The Chi, Seven Seconds, Shots Fired), Outlier Society's Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy).

Watch the trailer for the official new series below!