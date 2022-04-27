AMC+ Original Series THIS IS GOING TO HURT Premiere Starring Ben Wishaw

AMC+ TODAY released first-look photos of its upcoming limited series, This Is Going To Hurt, a comedy-drama starring Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal, No Time to Die, London Spy) based on Adam Kay's award-winning international memoir of the same name. This Is Going To Hurt will debut Thursday, June 2 on AMC+ and Sundance Now with new episodes airing weekly.

Created, written and executive produced by Kay, This Is Going To Hurt rejoices in the laugh-out-loud highs, while pulling no punches in its depiction of the gut-wrenching lows of life on a gynecology and obstetrics ward.

The series follows Adam (Whishaw), a DOCTOR WHO is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities. Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.

The series also stars newcomer Ambika Mod, Michele Austin (Meet the Richardsons, The Casual Vacancy), BAFTA-nominated Alex Jennings (The Crown, A Very English Scandal, Unforgotten, The Lady In The Van), Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum, This Way Up, The Stranger), Ashley McGuire (This Country, Malory Towers, It's A Sin), Emmy-nominated Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, The Crown, Succession), Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots, Vita and Virginia, Ghosts), and Tom Durant-Pritchard (Feel Good, The Windsors, Judy, The Crown).

This Is Going To Hurt is commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, is executive produced by Naomi de Pear (Don't Forget The Driver, Flowers, The Bisexual, The Power) and Jane Featherstone (Chernobyl, Giri/Haji, The Split, The Power) for Sister, James Farrell (Untitled GAME OF THRONES Prequel) for Terrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for BBC One, as well as Dan McDermott for AMC. Ben Whishaw also serves as Executive Producer. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.

The series is produced by Holly Pullinger (Don't Forget The Driver) with Lucy Forbes (In My Skin, The End Of The F***ing World) directing the first four episodes and Tom Kingsley (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats, Pls Like) directing the final three episodes.