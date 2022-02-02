AMC Networks Announces 61ST STREET Premiere Date

AMC Networks announced TODAY the premiere date for its highly anticipated new drama 61st Street, starring EmmyÂ®-winner Courtney B. Vance, ahead of the series' world premiere at SXSW.

From BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat, J. David Shanks and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, the series debuts Sunday, April 10 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC, with the first two episodes streaming on AMC+ and ALLBLK. New episodes will rollout weekly, on Sundays, and be available one week early on AMC+ and ALLBLK.

From AMC Studios, 61st Street is a propulsive thriller which courses through the dark heart of the infamous Chicago criminal justice system as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department's code of silence. Vance (The People v. O. J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, Lovecraft Country), leads an ensemble cast that includes EmmyÂ®-nominee Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us, KING Richard), Mark O'Brien (City on a Hill, Blue Bayou), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Lights Out), Tosin Cole (Doctor Who, Hollyoaks), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor, Manifest) and Bentley Green (Snowfall, Sweet Magnolias).

The series is executive produced by Moffat (The Night Of, Your Honor), Shanks (The Chi, Seven Seconds, Shots Fired), Outlier Society's Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo (Just Mercy, David Makes Man), Alana Mayo (Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, Just Mercy), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Dispatches from Elsewhere) and Hilary Salmon (MotherFatherSon, The Night Of, London Spy).