AMC Network Acquires All Four SNOWPIERCER Seasons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AMC Networks announced TODAY that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. linear and streaming rights to all four seasons of the post-apocalyptic drama series Snowpiercer. The first three seasons of the critically acclaimed drama will stream on AMC+ later this year leading up to the series' season four premiere on AMC and AMC+ in early 2025.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The action-packed finale of season three left a split of the train with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice who chose to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, GRAMMY and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award-winner and GRAMMY nominee Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. Previously announced new cast members for season four include Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Avengers, Thor) and Tony Award-winner Michael Aronov (The Drop, The Americans, Operation Finale).

“Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+,” said Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025.”

Showrunner Paul Zbyszewski continued, “We're so thrilled the train has finally found a home, and we're incredibly grateful to everyone at AMC and Tomorrow Studios for giving the fans of Snowpiercer a chance to enjoy season four with all the hard work this amazing cast and crew put into it.”

Snowpiercer season four is executive produced by Zbyszewski (Lost, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Helstrom), Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios, which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and WE tv; and film distribution labels IFC Films and RLJE Films. The company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite originals including THE WALKING DEAD Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.