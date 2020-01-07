AMC Announces BREAKING BAD Marathon and World Television Premiere of EL CAMINO

AMC announced today a marathon of the Emmy® Award-winning drama BREAKING BAD in January and February, leading into the world television premiere of El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie on Sunday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7c . The marathon, featuring all episodes from all five critically acclaimed seasons of the series kicks off Sunday, January 19 at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c and airs over five consecutive Sundays. The BREAKING BAD programming event will usher in the previously announced premiere of Better Call Saul's highly anticipated fifth season on Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c . Breaking Bad, El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie and BETTER CALL SAUL are produced by Sony Pictures Television.

"The world of BREAKING BAD remains iconic and AMC is the destination for all of its brilliant stories - from the place where it all began, Breaking Bad, to the gripping tale of Jesse Pinkman's continued journey in the feature film El Camino and the next chapter of 'criminal' attorney Jimmy McGill's transformation in Better Call Saul's upcoming fifth season," said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "We are beyond proud to be the home for Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's incredible vision and are endlessly in awe of the insanely talented actors that bring the vision to life."

A schedule for the BREAKING BAD Marathon, El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie and BETTER CALL SAUL season five premiere is below:

Sunday, January 19

Breaking Bad season one begins at 4:00 p.m. ET/3c

Sunday, January 26

Breaking Bad season two begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c

Sunday, February 2

Breaking Bad season three begins at 8:00 a.m. Et/7c

Sunday, February 9

Breaking Bad season four begins at 8:00 a.m. ET/7c

Sunday, February 16

Breaking Bad season five begins at 1:30 a.m. ET/ 12:30c

The world television premiere of El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie airs at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 7c

Sunday, February 23

Better Call Saul season five premiere airs at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 9c

Monday, February 24

Encore presentation of the BETTER CALL SAUL season five premiere airs at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45c

Better Call Saul season five continues in its regular timeslot with episode two at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c

Breaking Bad, which first premiered on AMC in 2008, follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family's financial future. Over its five-season run, the series garnered 16 Primetime Emmy® Awards, including the 2014 and 2013 Emmy® for Outstanding Drama Series; two Golden Globe® Awards, two Peabodys and was named to the American Film Institute's (AFI) list of the "Top 10 Programs of the Year" in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, among other accolades. The series stars four-time Emmy®-winner Bryan Cranston; three-time Emmy®-winner Aaron Paul; two-time Emmy®-winner Anna Gunn; Dean Norris; Betsy Brandt; RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. BREAKING BAD is executive produced by showrunner Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson (Gran Via) and Michelle MacLaren and produced by Sony Pictures Television.

El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy®-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan and produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer, Gilligan and Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television. It premiered with a special presentation in select theaters across the country and on Netflix on October 11.

In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit. The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz. Better Call Saul garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over four seasons, has earned 32 Emmy® Award nominations, three Golden Globe® Award nominations, two Writers Guild Awards, three Critics' Choice Awards, two Television Critics Association Awards and three AFI Awards for "Top 10 Programs of the Year," among many other Guild nominations.





Related Articles View More TV Stories