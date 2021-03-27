ALLY MCBEAL Reboot May Be Coming Soon

A reboot of Ally McBeal may be coming soon to the small screen, Deadline reports. 20th TV would produce the revival of the legal comedy-drama series.

The creator of the original series, David E. Kelley, is expected to be involved, and Calista Flockhart is in talks to reprise her role.

No formal talks have been had yet, and no further details have been announced.

Read more on Deadline.

Ally McBeal originally aired on Fox from September 8, 1997, to May 20, 2002. Created by David E. Kelley, the series stars Calista Flockhart in the title role as a lawyer working in the Boston law firm Cage and Fish, with other lawyers whose lives and loves are eccentric, humorous, and dramatic.

The series received critical acclaim in its early seasons, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy in 1997 and 1998, and also winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999.