ALL33 Scheduled to Air on ABC's SHARK TANK

The ALL33 Backstrong C1, the luxury ergonomic office chair that has been endorsed by celebrities, athletes, and doctors, is set to make a television appearance on ABC's SHARK TANK on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, 8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT. The company's CEO Bing Howenstein is set to present the chair and its benefits to the panel of Sharks.

"It's definitely an exciting opportunity," said Howenstein on the upcoming episode. "We're looking forward to introducing the Shark's to a game-changing product that is at the center of how people are currently working and living during this crazy year."

The ALL33 Backstrong C1 office chair was designed by Dr. Dennis Colonello, world-renowned chiropractor and current team chiropractor for the Los Angeles Clippers. Realizing the many issues that were caused as a result of prolonged sitting and poor posture, Dr. Collonello joined forces with industrial designer Jim Grove to develop the first ergonomic office chair to utilize state-of-the-art Sit In Motion® technology.

The BackStrong C1 is the only chair in the world that allows natural movement of the pelvis and back stimulating circulation, improving flexibility, and encouraging an increase of oxygenation and respiration. Dr. Collonello's long list of celebrity clientele are among the many that have publicly endorsed the office chair and shared the benefits they've experienced, including Bruce Willis, Cindy Crawford, Paula Abdul , Dr. Travis Stork , Justin Bieber , and Shaquille O'Neal .

Since their pitch on SHARK TANK was taped in the Fall of 2020, the company has had multiple record-breaking sales months and is setting up to launch several new products in 2021, made right here in the USA.

The perfect back healing station added to your work from home environment delivers directly to your door and is quick and easy to assemble. The office chair is aesthetically designed to complement any space and comes in three (3) different color patterns: black, red/black, and tan/black and comes in fabric or vegan leather. Buyers can order the ALL33 Backstrong C1 for $799 directly from their website .

ALL33 is a modern chair company inspiring innovation, health, and movement for those who never sit well with the status quo. The ALL33 Backstrong C1 is the world's first chair that is a wellness device for the health-conscious individual who wants to feel their best. Our unique Sit In Motion® technology and its "bottom-up" motion is designed to softly cradle your lower back to relieve crucial pressure points throughout your spine and body. This is the first and only chair that can induce perfect posture for all 33 of your vertebrae! The ALL33 Backstrong C1 is also made with 100% recyclable materials and can last forever with the replaceable seat cushion.