ALL THE LORD'S MEN to Be Released in Select Theaters

Indie comedy "All The Lord's Men" written and directed by first-time filmmaker Andrew Burton will be released in select theaters in the US beginning July 1, 2022, with plans to expand regionally through August 2022 through Burton's production company Burton Pictures.

Additionally, the digital release will be available on major streaming platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Redbox, Vudu, Vubiquity, Google Play, Tubi TV, and Xumo beginning in August.

The film features Jerry (Noel Mirabal) and Jimmy (Andrew Burton) as two unskilled detectives in Los Angeles who fall UNDER THE INFLUENCE of a mysterious cult leader while on a mission to nowhere.

This cult leader, a certain Dr. Busner, (Matt Fling), is joined by an ensemble of societal castaways as he seeks to integrate his vision for a new world with the demands of Myra (Iris Braydon) from Geneva, a woman who claims to be the new God. As we follow these characters on their investigations into the veracity of Myra's claims, we begin to ask ourselves, like Jimmy and Jerry do, whether reality can ever really be real.

The film stars Andrew Burton, Noel Mirabel, Matt Fling, Iris Braydon, Ilia Volok, William Castrogiovanni, Ayden Skye, Rachel Pendinoff, and Olivier Riquelme. The film was written and directed by Andrew Burton.

"This film is for people who liked the films Inherent Vice and The Big Lebowski and the satirical buddy-cop movie Kung Fury," said Andrew Burton. "Fans of the hit TV show Miami Vice and David Lynch movies will love the theme of this film. When I was writing the script, I was channeling 1980s rock and roll disco and Miami cop shows and the cult British comedy series Garth Merenghi's Dark Place."

Watch the trailer for the new film here: