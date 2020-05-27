ALL ARTS Announces Pride Month Programming

ALL ARTS celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month with a special lineup of programming highlighting prominent queer and trans artists and activists, streaming for free on the ALL ARTS app and allarts.org/pride. Kicking off Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m.ET with the premiere of The Set List: Jazz at Pride, a one-night only concert celebration of the LGBTQ+ community filmed at (Le) Poisson Rouge during last year's New York City Pride, the month-long celebration continues with "Pride Night" Tuesdays in June starting at 8 p.m. ET. Select programming will also be available on the ALL ARTS New York-area broadcast channel. ALL ARTS LGBTQ+ 2020 Pride Month programming highlights (all times below are Eastern Time):

The Set List: Jazz at Pride premieres Sunday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

Witness world-class musicians coming together in an extraordinary one-night only event. Join jazz prodigy Bryan Carter and his 24-piece band, The Young Swangers Orchestra, for a night of incredible music. Featuring Santino Fontana, Michael Mwenso and J. Hoard, this concert is all about bringing people from different backgrounds together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Happy Birthday, Marsha! airs Sunday, May 31 at 10:10 p.m.

The short film "Happy Birthday, Marsha!" shows a fictionalized account of New York artist and activist Marsha P. Johnson's role in the Stonewall uprising of 1969. Blending rare archival footage of Johnson with an imagined story, the film portrays a birthday party that turns into one of the most important fights for LGBTQ rights in American history.

Drawing the Line: A Portrait of Keith Haring premieres Sunday, May 31 at 10:30 p.m.

This new documentary uses archival footage of Keith Haring to explore the artist's life. Haring was a wunderkind of the Pop art and graffiti scene in 1980s New York City. His imagery has become iconic worldwide for its bold lines and political messages, especially around the AIDS crisis. Diagnosed with AIDS in 1988, Haring died in 1990 of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31.

ALL ARTS Vault: Lorraine Hansberry - Playwright at Work premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

This 1961 episode shows writer Lorraine Hansberry fresh off her success from "A Raisin in the Sun." Watch a scene, directed by Lloyd Richards, from a play she's writing about Haitian revolutionary Toussaint Louverture. Hansberry's untimely death from pancreatic cancer at age 35 prevented her from finishing the play, but this scene demonstrates her mastery in creating art out of everyday life.

Two Spirit Powwow premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 8:30 p.m. (Broadcast Only)

This new documentary shows how the San Francisco nonprofit Bay Area American Indian Two-Spirits (BAAITS) has hosted an annual queer-friendly powwow since 2012, the first and largest LGBTQI-hosted one of its kind in North America. Two Spirit Powwow tracks growth from the modest one-room inaugural dance to the huge events now conducted at a massive venue. Staff works long hours to provide a warm welcome to native and ally visitors from around the country. When traditional conservative powwow protocol conflicts with queer-positive identity, the two-spirit powwow changes up the rules. For LGBTQI natives still facing prejudice and stigmatization at home, just attending the powwow is a pioneering act of resistance. But when they arrive, some are surprised to find welcoming community, great drumming, dancing and a lot of fun.

ALL ARTS Vault: James Baldwin - Take This Hammer premieres Tuesday, June 9 at 8 p.m.

This 1964 documentary shows James Baldwin discussing racism in housing with San Francisco's Black community. His conversations are interspersed with poetic scenes of everyday life in neighborhoods that are about to be lost to gentrification. Baldwin presciently describes the impact of job and housing discrimination, which remain relevant to today's conversations around racial equity.

PRIDELAND premieres Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

Follow queer actor Dyllón Burnside on a journey across the South to meet diverse members of the LGBTQ community. From a lesbian rodeo champ in Texas to an African American mayor ally in Alabama, he discovers how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with Pride in the modern South.

Lavender Scare premieres Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m. (Broadcast Only)

Learn THE UNTOLD STORY of how tens of thousands of homosexual federal workers were either fired or denied employment in the 1950s, stirring outrage in the gay community and starting an LGBTQ rights movement with an unlikely hero at the forefront.

Terrance McNally: AMERICAN MASTERS airs Tuesday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

Explore four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally's six groundbreaking decades in theater. The film delves into McNally's pursuit of love and inspiration, LGBTQ activism, triumph over addiction and the power of the arts to transform society.

En Garde Arts Presents Uncommon Voices: André De Shields in A Hill on Which to Drown (Streaming Only)

Tony Award Winner André De Shields takes on the role of Ikoode in Kevin R. Free's newest work, "A Hill on Which to Drown." Inspired by the legendary plays of August Wilson, Free shows audiences the Century Cycle through the eyes of Ikoode, a gay Black man in his 90s, looking back as a witness to the events in his near century on earth.

Famous Cast Words: Aneesh Sheth (Streaming Only)

Hosted by actor and writer Lynne Marie Rosenberg (High Maintenance), in Famous Cast Words stars from stage and screen discuss representation and inclusion issues facing the entertainment industry. Join Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones) as she talks about her acting career.

Box Burners: Heartbeat Opera (Streaming Only)

Heartbeat Opera takes a 400-year-old art form out of its box - six-inch heels required. Join the cast and crew of Heartbeat's annual drag opera extravaganza - this year titled, "Dragus Maximus." Artists, writers, producers and performers of the young opera company are encouraged to examine traditional boundaries and flex their creative muscles, all to excite new and old opera audiences alike.

The "C" Files with Maria Brito: Juliana Huxtable (Streaming Only)

Maria Brito and artist Juliana Huxtable discuss gender fluidity, trans identity and the intersection of different disciplines in Huxtable's practice, including performance, DJing, photography, music, painting and writing. Taking place in various parts of Brooklyn, including Huxtable's studio, the episode includes interviews with artists Christopher Udemezue and Walt Cassidy.

Rising Artist: Cameron (Streaming Only)

Cameron Meade paints joyful portraits of his extended family: homeless youth supported by his family's non-profit. He says his version of queer art reflects his gratitude FOR THE PEOPLE he paints who enrich his life and make him feel "Blessed and Highly Favored," the name of his MFA show at Pratt Institute. He also feels fortunate to have multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams as a mentor.

First Person: Odelia (Streaming Only)

Host Kirya Traber sits down with Odelia, a teen poet who is navigating the equal importance of her queer and Modern Orthodox Jewish identities. Odelia shares what it was like to come out in an Orthodox community and the role poetry has played in her personal evolution.

More Pride Month programs can be found at allarts.org/pride, and the full broadcast schedule for Tuesdays "Pride Night" can be found at allarts.org/schedule.

