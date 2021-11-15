ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY Draws 9.9 Million Viewers

Last night, Adele took to the stage to debut her first new material in over six years as part of her Adele One Night Only CBS special.

Variety has reported that the special garnered 9.9 million viewers, MAKING IT the most-watched entertainment special since the Oscars seven months ago.

The two-hour special included a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Adele discussed her divorce, weight-loss, her new album, and more.

Adele performed classics, like "Someone Like You" and "Hello", plus new tracks from her upcoming album "30", such as "I Drink Wine", "Hold On", and "Love Is A Game", in the special, now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Starting with the lead single, "Easy On Me", Adele will release her new studio album, "30", on November 19. Adele One Night Only is now streaming on Paramount+.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Watch Adele help a couple pull off a surprise proposal during the special here:

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.