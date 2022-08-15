ABC's PRESS YOUR LUCK Scores Its Most-Watched Telecast Since July 2020

"Press Your Luck" (8:00-9:00 p.m. - 4.0 million Total Viewers and 0.6/6 in AD18-49):

ABC's "Press Your Luck" grew over the prior week by 5% in Total Viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.8 million) to score its most-watched original telecast since July 2020 - since 7/12/20. "Press Your Luck" also improved week to week by 20% among Adults 18-49 (0.6/6 vs. 0.5/6) to hit a new summer high.

After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, "Press Your Luck" averaged 4.2 million Total Viewers and a 0.7 rating with Adults 18-49.

Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, "Press Your Luck" is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win $1 million.

"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.