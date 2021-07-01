ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston Names Keaton Fuchs as News Director

Keaton Fuchs has been named news director of ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, announced TODAY by Wendy Granato, president and general manager, KTRK-TV, to whom he will report. Fuchs will be responsible for leading the Eyewitness News team for KTRK, Houston's news and weather leader.

"This is a time in our industry when we are seeing dramatic changes in how and where local viewers want to get their news and information; and given Keaton's vast experience in content and data strategy, he is the right person to lead KTRK, Houston's news leader, into the future," said Granato.

"There are few newsrooms that can boast the accomplishments that ABC13 can," said Fuchs. "A station of exceptional, leading reporting that early on embraced the mission of reporters like legendary Marvin Zindler, who fought for what was right - to give a voice to all, and a fearless pursuit of truth. To lead this newsroom in that great tradition while introducing innovations in news gathering and storytelling is an incredible honor. I can't wait to get started!"

Since 2016, Fuchs has served as a digital producer, investigative producer, and most recently, THE HEAD of content and data strategy for the station. He developed the investigative unit data strategy and incorporated the use of analytics to guide news content and the aggregation of community resources. Fuchs also successfully formed a station-wide digital content strategy which led to KTRK being No. 1 on social and digital platforms for television news for almost every month over the past six years.

Fuchs has also been responsible for training all station anchors and reporters on innovative technology that modernizes storytelling, as well as managers on real-time data analysis used to underscore content decisions that further solidify KTRK's No. 1 ratings position. Additionally, one of his proudest accomplishments has been developing the first mentorship program at the station.

Fuchs has multifaceted experience, knowledge of newsrooms and a keen understanding of Texas's landscape and communities. Prior to his tenure at KTRK, he held the roles of assignment editor, producer, reporter and anchor at multiple newsrooms throughout Texas.

Fuchs holds a dual bachelor's degree in political science and journalism from the University of Oklahoma.

Photo Credit: Al Torres Photography, Inc.