ABC to Simulcast Two December ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Games

In anticipation of the NFL postseason, ABC will simulcast two of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" contests in December with the Buffalo at San Francisco game on DEC. 7 and Buffalo at New England game on DEC. 28, both airing at 8:00-11:15 p.m. EST on ABC.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will call both games.

For ESPN's NFL Wild Card presentation, airing either Jan. 9 or 10, ESPN will utilize its signature MegaCast production marking the concept's NFL postseason debut and delivering fans the most extensive multichannel NFL Playoff game offering to date. Viewers will be treated to at least four distinct telecasts across five Walt Disney Company networks. As ESPN and ABC will simulcast the traditional telecast, ESPN2 and FreeForm will produce their own distinct viewing experiences, and ESPN DEPORTES will air the Spanish-language telecast.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will call the Wild Card game on ESPN and ABC, while ESPN2 and FreeForm will utilize a separate set of commentators and format. Details on the additional productions, including personalities for those presentations, will be announced in the coming weeks.

