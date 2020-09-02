ABC to Air Primetime Comedy Special VOMO: VOTE OR MISS OUT

Guests include Michelle Obama, Scarlett Johansson, Jaden and Willow Smith, and more.

ABC will be airing "VOMO: Vote or Miss Out," a nonpartisan comedy special event created by ATTN: in partnership with When We All Vote, featuring some of the biggest names in comedy and music, MONDAY, SEPT. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). Emceed by comedy legend Kevin Hart, the entertainment-filled television event will aim to encourage electoral participation in the 2020 election.

Some of the biggest names in comedy and music are scheduled to appear for this one-night-only nonpartisan event, including 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. The special will also feature prominent political figures across party lines including Michelle Obama, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-CA), Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), Ann Romney and Cindy McCain, among others. Additional guests to be added. Along with headline entertainment consisting of comedy bits, stand-up acts and a larger-than-life musical performance, the special will provide information on voting, highlighting potential procedural changes caused by the pandemic, so that every voter has the knowledge and incentive to participate in the election this fall.

"We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country's democracy," said Tom Werner. "This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November."

"Voter participation is in ATTN:'s DNA, and we hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government," added ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal.

"VOMO: Vote or Miss Out" is being created for ABC by ATTN:, a leading media company aimed at reaching young people on topical issues; sara + tom, the production company founded by "The Conners" executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner; When We All Vote and event production company Done+Dusted.

The one-hour comedy special is brought to you by T-Mobile.

